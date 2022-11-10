Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton praised her husband’s optimistic nature and is proud of him. After the Astros won the World Series title, Upton shared what she feels for Verlander.

“He’s the most positive person I have ever met.”

Upton also spoke about the time when Verlander underwent a major Tommy John surgery and his positive approach.

“And even the moment you found out you had to have Tommy John, he was like I am so grateful that I can spend this time with my daughter that I never thought I would have because I haven’t had a summer off since then. I feel like it was such a gift in so many ways and also such a hardship, but he is the best example to our daughter. He is working so hard every single day.”

She added:

“He has wins, he has losses and he shows up everyday for his daughter as a father, as a husband. This is the reason I love you. You shop for your family,” Upton added.

Supermodel Upton and Verlander tied the knot in 2017, three days after winning the 2017 World Series.

Kate Upton and daughter Genevieve had an adorable moment with Justin Verlander after the World Series win

During the World Series celebration, Verlander shared a beautiful father-daughter moment with his three-year-old daughter and Upton. While the other Astros players were occupied celebrating the World Series victory with their teammates and the coveted championship, Verlander turned to his family to share his incredible moment.

Verlander can be seen lovingly and tightly cuddling his daughter Genevieve in the endearing video that Fox Sports MLB posted.

The couple's first child, a daughter named Genevieve, was born in November 2018. On the MLB All-Star Game red carpet, Genevieve stood alongside Upton and Verlander.

"Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today… He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander! ❤️" - Kate Upton

Verlander is frequently hailed as one of the best pitchers to ever take the mound in his generation.

