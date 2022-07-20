"He should be out practicing not clubbing!" "Not a great look" - MLB Fans advise New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge after he is spotted partying with James Harden and Odell Beckham Jr. 

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was spotted partying with some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities ahead of this year's All-Star Game.

The MLB Players Association hosted a VIP party on Monday evening, less than 24 hours prior to the Midsummer Classic.

Judge was spotted hanging out with the likes of Travis Scott, James Harden, Odell Beckham Jr., and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

Several MLB stars, past and present, are also believed to have been in attendance. Judge's teammate Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees legend CC Sabathia, Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ and Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts were all present.

The party went down right after the Home Run Derby, which was won by Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto.

Judge’s presence at the party hasn’t gone down well among Yankees fans. Despite being the MLB’s top team this year by a country mile, the Yankees are going through a rough patch.

They have won just five times in their last 10 outings. They recorded a series loss against the NL Central’s bottom-placed team Cincinnati Reds.

That doesn't take away from the fact that Aaron Judge is still a contender for this year's MVP crown. Judge has compiled a BA of .284, .364 OBP and .618 SLG. In addition to those numbers, he has a league-leading 33 homers to his name.

New York Yankees fans on Twitter not pleased with Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees sit comfortably at the top of the AL East standings. They are one of the favorites for the World Series crown this year,

Fans are complaining anyway, and for what? A lean patch and one of their stars having a good time. It’s almost like people forget that their favorite players are also humans who deserve to have a nice time outside of work.

If it wasn’t evident already, the party was organized by the MLB Players Association. Judge was well within his rights to attend the party and have a good time.

Not everyone was as judgemental. A few fans were just sharing some banter and having a laugh at the expense of James Harden.

What players do in their free time shouldn’t really be anyone’s business, as long as it doesn’t affect discipline and performance.

It’s high time fans recognize their boundaries and stop having an opinion on how their favorite players are supposed to spend their lives outside of work.

