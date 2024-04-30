“He was probably as good as I have seen” - Carlos Mendoza praises Luis Severino’s strong comeback as pitcher dominates in stellar performance

Luis Severino had a night to remember after his excellent performance for the New York Mets on Monday. The right-handed pitcher seems to have picked up the pace after a tough season with the Yankees in 2023.

Severino needed a breakthrough after struggling last year. The Mets added him to their starting rotation, and Severino is making the most out of it. The right-handed pitcher threw seven no-hit innings against the Cubs, dominating them for most of the game.

Severino received huge praise from his teammates and fans while walking off the mound. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was one among several to praise the starter for his excellent performance.

“He was probably as good as I have seen, especially using his fastball, in and out, up and down, it was electric."

Severino continued to dominate the Cubs, but in the eighth inning, he walked Michael Busch. Overall, it was a strong performance for Severino. However, the Mets offense failed to support him as they scored only one run leading to a 3-1 loss.

Luis Severino remains confident about future with the Mets

Luis Severino's stint with the Mets has been impressive. It's hard to tell that the 30-year-old is coming off a rough patch with the Bronx Bombers. Severino seems to have regained his confidence after a few starts with the Mets.

The pitcher said that he is focused on getting hitters out and going deep in the game:

“I feel very good, I think before when I was a little younger I was thinking too much about striking everybody out and right now I am just focused on getting people out and getting deep in the game. I am in a different position right now."

Severino has a 2-2 record for the season with a 2.31 ERA and a solid WHIP of 1.06. In 35 innings pitched, he recorded 31 strikeouts.

