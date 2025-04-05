 "He probably saw Tim Anderson in the stands"- Fans react to Jose Ramirez's monster 3 homer game against old nemesis' team

Ever since signing for the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the 2013 season, third baseman Jose Ramirez has been one of the most consistent hitters in all of the big leagues. In 2024, the Dominican enjoyed yet another great year, batting .279, with 39 home runs and 118 RBIs.

Starring in his team's domination of the AL Central, Ramirez earned himself an All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger award for his consistency day in, day out. It appears the 32-year-old has started the new season in a similar vein of form, as he hit three home runs for four RBIs in his team's 8-6 victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Shortly after, MLB's Instagram account highlighted Ramirez's incredible performance at the plate:

Apart from the contest between the two teams, there was perhaps another narrative at play, as Ramirez faced off against shortstop Tim Anderson, with the pair having famously squared up in a benches-clearing brawl back in August of 2023.

Pointing out how that may have perhaps motivated Ramirez to have a monster game, fans shared their reactions in the comments section:

"Tim Anderson looking at this live from the Angels bench is the best part of it all," one fan wrote.

Screenshot of a fan's comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@mlb)

"I was hoping for an Anderson vs Ramirez part 2," another fan commented.

Screenshot of a fan's comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@mlb)

"He probably saw Tim Anderson in the stands," another fan wrote.

Screenshot of a fan's comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@mlb)

"Bro had to show up Tim Anderson," one fan said.

Screenshot of a fan's comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@mlb)

"Tim Anderson in shambles," another fan replied.

Screenshot of a fan's comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@mlb)

MLB insider claims Jose Ramirez is one of the 'top players in baseball' at the moment

Speaking about Jose Ramirez's quality and how he is extremely influential for the Cleveland Guardians' success from both offensive and defensive aspects, MLB insider Harold Reynolds claimed the Dominican one of the best in all of baseball at the moment.

"They [Cleveland Guardians] play a nice brand of baseball," Reynolds said about the Guardians on 'MLB Network'. "They really do. They play a team game, but it all centers on one guy. Jose Ramirez is the straw that stirs the drink, period. This guy — what he's been able to do consistently now — if you go back and look at his last five years, he's one of the top players in all of baseball."

With the Guardians hoping to improve on their ALCS finish in 2024, fans will be hoping Jose Ramirez can continue performing and lead his teammates by example at the plate.

