"He’s better than I thought” - Dodgers' Dave Roberts lauds Tyler Glasnow's pitching prowess following player's dominant performance vs Angels

Tyler Glasnow and the Los Angeles Dodgers won Saturday’s game 7-2 against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. After their 3-2 loss against the Angels on Friday, the Dodgers have split the Freeway Series with their recent victory.

Glasnow pitched for seven innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out 10. He recorded 51 strikes on 74 pitches thrown. The 30-year-old improved his record to eight wins and five losses with a 2.88 ERA.

Talking about Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said (via Dodgers Insider):

“We saw him in ’20. I’d see him once in a while when I would catch a game here and there when the Rays were playing, I’d talk to hitters. I just really have come to really like the guy and appreciate what he does.”

“But just seeing him every sixth or seventh day, once in a while fifth day, it’s pretty special. It really is. The swing-and-miss stuff. He has a ball that now, that sinker’s added another element to him. So he’s better than I thought.”

After Tyler Glasnow left, Alex Vesia and Michael Petersen took the mound and did not allow any runs to the Angels. Glasnow currently leads Major League Baseball with 135 strikeouts and has a 0.87 WHIP.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been careful with him this season, giving him mostly five days of rest between games, sometimes even more.

Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow discusses recent outing against the Angels

During the game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tyler Glasnow reached 100 innings pitched this 2024 season. This milestone marks the third time he has achieved it. His highest innings pitched in one season is 120, achieved last year with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Talking about his performance, Glasnow said:

“The last few [innings] have been feeling good. I think the curveball helped me out a lot tonight, just being able to drop it in for strikes and then bounce it later. But every inning tonight felt a lot sharper.” (0:13)

The Los Angeles Dodgers improved their record to 48 wins and 31 losses, leading the NL West. They will face the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in the opener of their three-game series.