"He's betting on himself, you've gotta give him credit for that" - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter discusses Aaron Judge's historic season in his contract year

It is no surprise to anyone that Aaron Judge is currently having one of the greatest offensive seasons in recent MLB history. The Yankees superstar is set to break multiple records if he can keep pace during these final weeks of the season. His season has been so good, in fact, that longtime Yankee legend Derek Jeter commented on the year Judge is having.

"What Aaron [Judge] has been able to do this year ... in a free agent year when all eyes are on you ... He's betting on himself, you've gotta give him credit for that" - Derek Jeter on Aaron Judge



During the Yankees versus Boston Red Sox game, Jeter was on air with longtime teammate Alex Rodriguez and announcer Michael Kay. Then, the topic of Judge's season came up in discussion. When asked his thoughts, Derek Jeter expressed admiration for the risk Judge took of betting on himself.

Judge is currently in a contract year, meaning that after this season, he is a free agent. Although the New York Yankees did offer Judge a contract extension during Spring Training, he declined the deal. Judge is going to test the waters in this year's free agency in the winter.

Aaron Judge is having an inpressive year at the plate, the likes of which have almost never been seen before. Through 111 games this season, Judge is batting .300 and slugging .678, totaling a 1.076 OPS, which is the highest in the MLB. He is also the only player in Major League Baseball to have over a 200 OPS+.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Judge's season is his total stats at the plate. He has 46 home runs so far and is on pace to break the Yankees all-time single-season home run record of 61. He already has 100 RBIs and a league-leading 66 walks. Judge leads the MLB in five different offensive statistics.

Since this season has been magical for Judge, he will likely receive a huge deal this off-season.

What type of deal will Aaron Judge recieve this winter?

Since it is all but certain that Aaron Judge will not sign an extension before free agency, many have specutated what offer he will get. The deal Judge rejected earlier this year was worth $213.5 million over seven years, which equals about $30.5 million/year.

"The money, the contract has never been why I play this game. I want to play for the Yankees and be here for a long time. If it works out, it works out - if it doesn't, it doesn't." - Aaron Judge







When Judge rejected the offer, sources said that it was mainly due to the length, as he wants a longer deal. The per year value will also likely increase since he has really shown out this season. If everything works out, Aaron Judge could recieve a deal worth roughly $315 million over nine years. This would pay out roughly $35 million/year. The question now is, will he be in pinstripes come next season?

