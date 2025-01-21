"He's a clown show every day" - Masyn Winn opines on the 'funniest' Cardinals player in clubhouse

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn, catcher Pedro Pages and first baseman Alec Burleson attended a fan interaction session for the Cardinals magazine's "Kids Only Press Conference" on Monday. A similar event was organized last year as well.

The event offers kids a chance to interact with the Cardinals players and ask them questions. The Cardinals' social media team posted an amusing clip from the event.

A young fan asked Winn who's the funniest player in their clubhouse. Winn named outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Lars Nootbaar, right? Yeah, Nootbaar is hilarious, man. He's a clown show every day," Winn said.

"Or me," Burleson, who was sitting on the side, humorously added.

Trending

Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages explains the math behind his jersey number

Another young fan at the event asked the Cardinals stars how they got their jersey numbers. Pedro Pages shared a funny anecdote as he explained how he had to do some math before choosing 43.

"Mine's 43 and my favorite number is 17 but 17's retired here so I wasn't able to get it so, then I did math in my head 4 plus 3 equals 7 and 4 minus 3 equals 1 so it's kind of 17 in a way," he said.

"That's such a stretch bro," Alec Burleson responded in disbelief.

Pages was indeed right as far as the No. 17 retirement is concerned. The jersey number belongs to Dizzy Dean, a right-handed pitcher, who played for the Cardinals in 1930 and from 1932 to 1937. The Arkansas native's No. 17 jersey number was retired in 1974, the same year he died in Nevada.

Dean's best season came in 1934 when he led the NL in wins and strikeouts while finishing second in ERA. He won the MVP award that season, a rare accolade for a pitcher.

Finally, it was Burleson's turn to answer his favorite food.

"I like anything," Burleson said. "Really whatever's on the menu I'll eat it. As long as it doesn't have raw onions, I'll eat it."

Last year, Lars Nootbaar, John King and Andre Pallante made the young fans' day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback