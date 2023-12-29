"He’s coming back" "Tanaka Time" - Yankees fans spark comeback rumors as Masahiro Tanaka gets spotted at the Nets game

Former New York Yankees pitcher and Japanese hurler Masahiro Tanaka is back in the spotlight, and fans can't keep quiet. The Japanese star was recently spotted in the Brooklyn Nets game with his wife, Mai Satoda.

The fans, on the other hand, thought it all down and stated that the pitcher was coming back to the MLB.

Tanaka signed a blockbuster seven-year, $155 million deal with the Yankees in 2013. However, he decided to return to Japan after the end of the 2020 season. However, his recent appearance in an NBA game is giving fans hope for another round of 'Tanaka time.'

"Tanaka Time," one fan said.

"He’s coming back," another fan quipped.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

The fans want MLB teams, especially the New York Yankees, to sign him. However, it's highly unlikely that he will be playing next season, given his injury and his age, which could be a cause of hesitation for teams.

Masahiro Tanaka's baseball career

Hailing from Hyōgo, Japan, Masahiro Tanaka has been a stellar pitcher in both the US and Japan. He made his professional debut with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in 2007 and immediately garnered the spotlight. He was voted the Pacific League's Most Valuable Rookie, the first player to do so since Matsuzaka.

Moreover, he won the Japan Series in 2013 after picking up a decisive save in Game 7. During his time, he has won Pacific League MVP (2013), 8× NPB All-Star (2007–2009, 2011–2013, 2021, 2023) and 2× Eiji Sawamura Award (2011, 2013).

Having signed a seven-year contract, Tanaka made his MLB debut on April 4, 2014, against the Toronto Blue Jays. He enjoyed decent success in MLB, having earned two All-Star selections in 2014 and 2019. He had an ERA OF 3.74 with 78 wins, 46 losses, and 991 strikeouts.

Tanaka returned to Japan and signed a two-year, $8.6 million contract with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in January 2021. He resigned a one-year contract ahead of the 2023 season and posted a 7–11 record and 4.91 ERA with 81 strikeouts. He had a right elbow cleanup surgery in October and is currently in recovery which will take about four months.

