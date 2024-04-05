"He's completely cut out for all that" - Yankees skipper Aaron Boone optimistic of great things from Marcus Stroman on his Yankees stadium debut

Marcus Stroman was undoubtedly the most high-profile pitching acquisition of the offseason for the New York Yankees. As the team prepares to take on the Blue Jays in their home opener, the ace is preparing to put on a show.

A native of Medford, New York, Stroman inked a two-year, $37 million deal with the Yankees in January. In anticipation of his first start at the Yankee Stadium, Stroman's manager Aaron Boone gave the ace a few extra words of encouragement.

""I know he's completely cut out for all that goes into Opening Day, Yankee Stadium, the pomp and circumstance...excited to give him the ball today." - Aaron Boone on Marcus Stroman" - Yankees Videos

According to New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone, Stroman is "completely cut out" for opening day. Moreover, Boone said that he's "excited to give (Stroman) the ball today. Stroman will be the first Yankees pitcher not named Gerrit Cole to start the team's home opener since 2020.

Formerly a member of the Chicago Cubs, Stroman opted out of his three-year commitement with the team after only two seasons this offseason. According to sources, Marcus Stroman's move came after his agent advised him that the Cubs were not interested in extending him.

""Marcus Stroman takes the ball today in his first home start in the Bronx. A full circle moment for @STRO facing the team that drafted him in the Blue Jays. 2023 Stats: 6 IP | 0 ER | 4 SO" - Dugout Station

Stroman made his first start for the Yankees on March 30 against the Houston Astros at the Minute Maid Park. Across six innings of work, the 32-year old allowed three unearned runs and struck out four as the Yankees' sealed a 5-3 win in their second game of the season.

Marcus Stroman looks forward to “Dream come true" Yankee Stadium start

Having returned from their first road trip of the season with a 6-1 record, Marcus Stroman fully intends to keep the good fortunes rolling for his team. A childhood fan of the Yankees, Stroman will have the chance to pitch in front of many important people, telling the New York Post:

“Definitely beyond excited to pitch in front of my family, my few family and friends I have there. To grow up in New York watching the Yankees, to be able to pitch a home opener in my career, I’m just very thankful. I’m grateful. It’s a moment that I’ll never forget.”

Against the very team that drafted him, watch out for Stroman to all he can to win the favor of Yankees fans early.

