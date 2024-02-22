"He’s had a couple tough years" - Angels' GM Perry Minasian opens up about Anthony Rendon after 'priority' comment

Los Angeles Angels General Manager Perry Minasian is embroiled in controversy after reiterating his backing of highly compensated third baseman Anthony Rendon. Due to injuries to important players like Rendon, the Angels’ 2023 campaign turned out to be a letdown. However, instead of the focus being on the players’ performances on the field, attention has turned to Rendon’s remarks and apparent offseason objectives.

Expand Tweet

Rendon, who came to the Angels in the 2019-20 offseason with much anticipation, has come under fire for comments he made about how important baseball is to him and how the MLB season should be shortened. Both Perry Minasian and the team’s new manager, Ron Washington, have defended Rendon despite him being the target of intense public criticism.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Perry Minasian has voiced his support for Anthony Rendon despite public backlash for his recent comments

During a recent interview, Minasian highlighted Rendon’s commitment to his craft and his efforts to stay fit for the upcoming season. Rendon’s difficult past several years, hampered by ailments that have reduced his playing time and output, were acknowledged by the GM.

"He’s had a couple tough years. Just hasn’t been able to stay healthy. We’ve seen players go through that in the past."

Rendon has only played in 36% of the possible games since the 2020 season, missing a large number of games since joining the Los Angeles Angels. The team’s on-field difficulties have been exacerbated by his absence.

Rendon’s remarks and apparent lack of dedication have drawn criticism, but Minasian is still upbeat about the 34-year-old’s chances for the forthcoming campaign. The general manager highlighted Rendon’s strong work ethic by stating:

"He's coming in great shape. He's in a good place, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he does this year."

Minasian seems to be the last line of defense for the contentious third baseman, as observers and fans voice doubts about his dedication to the game.

All eyes will be on Rendon as the Angels prepare for the 2024 MLB campaign to see if he can live up to the high standards set by his large contract and whether Minasian’s backing will hold up in the face of growing criticism.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.