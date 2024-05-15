“He’s dependable” - Dave Roberts reflects on Gavin Stone’s consistent success as Dodgers dominate Giants with series win

Gavin Stone has emerged as one of the top pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. Stone has been consistent with his pitches on the mound. The Dodgers are pleased with his performance and Dave Roberts cannot be happier as a manager.

Stone is coming off yet another impressive performance against the NL West rival, the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers dominated the Giants as they recorded a series win.

Stone only allowed one earned run in six innings pitched. Reflecting on his performance, Roberts said he could depend on Stone in an interview with SportsNet LA.

"He's dependable. I think for me as a manager you want all your players to be dependable and know what your gonna get when you go out there and play and he's becoming that," Roberts said.

Roberts added Gavin Stone is on a great run and would get better with his performance. The 51-year-old was glad to see Stone go deep in the game and pitch the sixth inning.

"He's on a nice run right now and I think this is who he is. He's only going to get better. I thought overall he was really good and went deep again into the game," Roberts added.

Gavin Stone records first win in Oracle Park

Gavin Stone played his first game in Oracle Park against the Giants and recorded a victory. Stone felt the rivalry with the Giants but was glad the game played out well. Stone dominated with this four-seam fastball and sinker.

Stone surrendered five hits and walked three with two strikeouts in 90 pitches. The right-handed pitcher improved his ERA to 3.27. Stone holds a 4-1 record this season with 29 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched. The 25-year-old pitcher has a solid 1.27 WHIP.

The Dodgers' offense opened up as they provided enough support for Stone. Shohei Ohtani went deep from the plate with a home run that left Oracle Park. The offense continued to score as they won 10-2.

