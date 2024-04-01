“He’s done an amazing job” - MLB analyst lauds Juan Soto after blistering start to Yankees career

Juan Soto is proving to be the acquisition the New York Yankees desperately needed. He put on an absolute show in their first series, leading them to four wins and zero losses. He hit the go-ahead RBI in three of the four games and made the game-saving defensive play by throwing out the tying run in one game.

Former MLB player Xavier Scruggs believes this is exactly what the Yankees needed. Soto was able to effectively carry them last weekend, and the team looks far more dangerous as a result.

Scruggs said:

"Fans getting an opportunity to see Soto take at bats. These Yankees fans that get to watch Soto on a daily basis will appreciate his ability to hone in on exactly what he's looking for. That's the difference between him and every other player in the major leagues."

The former MLB star continued heaping praise on the Yankees star:

"He is so hyper focused on not swinging at a pitch outside of his zone. He may give up two strikes in the at bat, but he is going to wait for you to make that mistake and he's going to make you pay."

He continued, adding that Soto's presence makes up for a lot, and noting that he's been on fire since the first time he put on a Yankee uniform:

"We saw this in Spring Training, too. He was already on his own power stroke getting it going. He's done an amazing job, you think about how important that is with Judge not quite getting himself going. If they had this same situation last year... you didn't know who was going to step up."

Soto batted over .500 against the Houston Astros over the weekend. As Scruggs noted, it was key without Aaron Judge hitting well.

Juan Soto off to unbelievable start with Yankees

The Yankees were always going to have to pony up to keep Juan Soto in free agency. Now, that price could be rising even higher. He slashed .529/.600/.765 for the first four games of the season.

He's proving to be a special player, one that perfectly fits what the Yankees needed desperately. It will be a great season for the fans to watch.

