"He’s a fraud", "He's been a choke artist since we signed him" - New York Yankees fans rip into pitcher Gerrit Cole for surrendering most home runs in the MLB this year

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees has given up 31 home runs this season. Despite being a workhorse for the Yankees throughout the bulk of his decade-long career, fans are beginning to question him. It led to a popular MLB pundit making a joke on Twitter that fans were all too happy to expand on.

Cole got off on the wrong foot this season. On opening day, he became the subject of media attention for throwing a minor fit. His tantrum was on account of a four-minute delay caused by actor Billy Crystal throwing out the first pitch. It seems as though that minor episode foreshadowed Cole's frustrating 2022 season.

Less than two weeks later, against the Detroit Tigers, Cole suffered the shortest appearance of his career. He allowed five walks and two earned runs in just one and 2/3 innings before being pulled out of the game.

After Friday's performance, in a reference to teammate Aaron Judge, who now has 60 home runs on the season, writer Marc Carig poked fun at Cole. Carig tweeted that Cole, too, was chasing 61 home runs.

"Gerrit Cole apparently also chasing 61 homers for the season." - @ Marc Carig

The tweet hit home as Cole currently leads the MLB in home runs surrendered this season with 31. Yankees fans were happy to eat up all of the drama. Here are the best reactions:

Mark Weber @web61 @MarcCarig Cole was completely unprofessional tonight. He looked like a spoiled punk! @MarcCarig Cole was completely unprofessional tonight. He looked like a spoiled punk!

Leanne LaMonte @NYYanxFan4Life @MarcCarig I feel guilty for laughing but man, that was pretty funny.🤣 @MarcCarig I feel guilty for laughing but man, that was pretty funny.🤣

Raebo Ohno @OhNoRaebo @MarcCarig Man can you imagine the Gerrit Cole contract being the reason the Yankees can't resign Judge? There would be a new most hated player ever @MarcCarig Man can you imagine the Gerrit Cole contract being the reason the Yankees can't resign Judge? There would be a new most hated player ever

ZachPL @ZachPL @MarcCarig worst ace in baseball not really close @MarcCarig worst ace in baseball not really close

Gerrit Cole is a seasoned pitcher who has appeared in five All-Star games in 10 seasons. However, recent performances have had fans questioning if Cole is worth the money he is getting.

Cole re-signed with the Yankees in 2020 for a nine-year deal worth $324 million. Cole is known for being able to pitch several innings straight. Cole pitched four complete games between 2020 and 2021.

Cole has also not had an ERA over 4 since 2017. He led the MLB in wins with 16 last season. By all accounts, Cole is a quality pitcher. But recent form has Yankees fans doubting him.

However, with Cole under contract with the New York Yankees until at least 2028, fans may have to get used to seeing him around.

Gerrit Cole becomes the brunt of the joke for Yankee fans

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox.

Such criticism may be especially difficult for Gerrit Cole to endure as he is not having a bad season at all. He has a respectable 12-7, a 3.49 ERA and made it to the All-Star game. Cole also leads the league in strikeouts with 244. Cole has to get used to playing under the heat of the New York Yankees fans if he isn't used to it already.

