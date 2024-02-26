"He's going to ask for $700 million, I was told Ohtani money" - MLB insider 'fully expects' Yankees slugger Juan Soto to sign for Mets in free agency

Juan Soto is yet to play his first regular season game for the New York Yankees. Yet, discussions have broken out about the slugger's plan for the future. Even before the season could begin, Soto's exit from the Yankees is an intriguing topic.

Just as when Soto seemed to be getting along with spring training, MLB insider Randy Miller stated that he might sign with the New York Mets. The Yankees have signed Soto for one year, after which he will hit the free-agent market after the 2024 season.

According to Miller, Soto will ask for Ohtani money, which is $700 million, if he has an MVP-caliber season. In case of an average performance, he would ask for $500 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If he has an MVP-type season, he’s going ask for $700 million I was told Ohtani money, Miller said.

Expand Tweet

If the Yankees fail to re-sign Soto or give him his price, the Mets are one of the favorite teams to pursue the star. The Brox Bombers will wait until the end to see Soto's performance in the upcoming season.

There is also a possibility for Aaron Boone and his squad to retain him if they make it to the World Series.

Juan Soto will wait for Scott Boras to negotiate

Juan Soto is Scott Boras's agent, and he will most likely hit the free agent market before signing a deal or an extension. Boras will try to make the best of Soto, given his caliber and demand.

Soto is one of the hottest hitters in baseball. Boras is aware of his market, and there will be strong negotiation skills. At 25, Soto had already won a World Series title along with four Silver Slugger awards and was a three-time All-Star player.

The Mets can be one of the options for the talented player. Not every team will be able to afford a huge deal. The Yankees are expected to pursue Soto, but it all depends on Boras. The price could largely vary based on his performance for the upcoming season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.