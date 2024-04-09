"He's going out there both on and off the field, just leading by example" - Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. admires Patrick Mahomes winning mentality

Bobby Witt Jr. has been impressive in his plate appearances for the Kansas City Royals this season. Witt Jr. is raking in hits for the Royals, as he smashed his maiden home run of the campaign in the 11-0 win against the Twins on March 30.

Despite Kansas City losing their first two series of the season against the Twins and the Orioles, Bobby Witt Jr. has been influential with his at-bats and his defense at shortstop. Witt Jr. has produced multiple multi-hit games this season and, at just 23 years of age, is looking like a striking leader for the Royals.

Witt Jr. was selected as the second overall pick in the 2019 draft and made his debut inside the diamond in 2022. In an offbeat interview on the Diggin Deep Podcast, Witt Jr. couldn't stop praising and admiring Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The interviewer asked Bobby what he had learned the most from Patrick Mahomes, to which he replied:

"He's always himself. He's not going to go out and try to be someone else. He's just Patrick Mahomes"

Further, he added:

"He's going out there both on and off the field just leading by example. He's pretty vocal and he's racking up the accolades.

"So, it just shows me like if I can just go out there.. be Bobby Witt Jr., do my work, prepare each and every day hopefully I can kind of follow his footsteps."

Take a look at the excerpt from the podcast here:

When Patrick Mahomes congratulated Bobby Witt Jr. on his mammoth contract extension with the KC Royals

Before 2024 spring training began, Bobby Witt Jr. inked a mighty $288.7 million 11-year contract extension with the Kansas City Royals to pledge his long-term commitment to the organization.

KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was quick to congratulate the young shortstop by commenting on Witt Jr.'s post on X after he sealed his contract extension with the Royals. Look at the post here:

Since last winning the World Series in 2015, the Kansas City Royals have been hopeful to get back on winning ways and this historic contract extension seems to take the ballclub in the right direction.

