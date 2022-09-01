"He’s going for the infinity gauntlet of suspensions" "Wasn’t he already suspended for PEDs?" - MLB twitter stunned as free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez gets suspended for domestic violence

Just minutes ago, sources close to the MLB announced new information concerning former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez. Martinez, now a free agent, has been suspended 85 games for breaking the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

This is already on top of a previous suspension that was the cause of his current free agent status. In May of this year, Martinez was suspended by Major League Baseball in violation of their PED policy. He tested positive for Ibutamoren, which is considered an illegal substance by the MLB.

Despite spending short stints with both the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox earlier this season, he did not play a game. Carlos Martinez was attempting to bounce back from a terrible 2021 season with the Cardinals. Through 16 appearances last season, Martinez went 4-9 with a 6.23 ERA, which is really high considering the amount of time played.

Martinez's career was not always like this, however. He was one of the league's top up-and-coming pitchers just a few seasons ago. In just his third season in the big leagues, he went 14-7 and posted a 3.01 ERA, along with 184 strikeouts. This earned him his first All-Star appearance in 2015.

Martinez posted similar stats until the 2020 shortened season. Even when the Cardinals moved him to the bullpen in 2019, he remained effective. However, 2020 saw Martinez hold a 9.90 ERA through 20 innings pitched, and everything went downhill from there.

Although full information has not been released concerning the incident, the length of the suspension suggests it is extremely serious.

Is there an inconsistency regarding MLB suspensions?

After hearing the news regarding Carlos Martinez, many believed the suspension should be for a higher number of games. For example, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer violated the same policy and received a two-year suspension.

Perhaps it could be because Martinez already had an ongoing suspension, but to many fans, it does not seem like enough punishment. To put it in perspective, Fernando Tatis Jr. is on an 80-game suspension for PED use. However, he was not accused of violence like Carlos Martinez has been.

The MLB should take a look into their policies and perhaps re-evaluate the suspension times.

