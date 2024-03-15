"He’s gonna get absolutely shelled" - Yankees fans pessimistic as Nestor Cortes named Opening Day starter

As the New York Yankees gear up for the start of the 2024 MLB season, Nestor Cortes has been announced as the Opening Day starter, leaving many fans feeling less than optimistic. With Gerrit Cole’s injury, Cortes, who was previously seen as a depth choice in the rotation, is now in the spotlight.

Yankees fans have taken to social media to express their skepticism. Many are worried that Cortes might not be able to handle the pressure of being the Opening Day starter.

"He’s gonna get absolutely shelled." - Posted one fan, showing how doubtful fans are about Cortes’ ability to lead the rotation.

Cortes has shown signs of promise in the past when pitching for the New York Yankees. The left-handed, Cuban-American is known for using a variety of pitches, but his lack of consistency and occasional struggles against strong lineups have made people question his ability to do the important job of anchoring the pitching staff.

Fans are skeptical about Nestor Cortes’ ability to anchor the Yankees for the 2024 season.

By giving Cortes the Opening Day start, the Yankees are highlighting the difficulties they face as they deal with Gerrit Cole’s absence while dealing with a highly competitive division. With other potential options in their rotation, such as Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman, fans have been left questioning the team’s decision-making process.

"Sign another pitcher." - Added another fan.

While Nestor Cortes has the opportunity to prove his doubters wrong and deliver a great show on Opening Day, the skepticism among fans shows the uncertainty behind the team’s true pitching depth. As the offseason nears its end, all eyes will be on Cortes when he pitches in Houston, tasked with setting the tone for the Yankees’ run to the playoffs.

The Yankees will still be keeping an eye on Gerrit Cole’s health while looking into possible additions to the rotation. However, the spotlight remains on Cortes and his ability to step up. Fans will now anxiously wait for Opening Day, hoping that Cortes can defy expectations and lead the Yankees to victory on the first day of the season.

