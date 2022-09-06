"He's gonna take my job" - Aaron Judge is impressed with New York Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera's play in the outfield despite prospect's inexperience

Aaron Judge is on the verge of a historic campaign. The New York Yankees slugger now has 54 home runs for the season (a career-best) and is on track to pass Roger Maris' record of 61 homers in the American League.

To put his season into context, Judge is currently leading the league in home runs, runs scored, slugging percentage, and OPS. He is arguably leading the American League MVP consensus and is basically dragging the Yankees to the finish line.

Despite the limelight and plaudits given to him by fans and neutrals alike, Aaron Judge remains steadfast, focused, and appreciative of his team's efforts. One such instance was when he was asked about rookie teammate Oswaldo Cabrera.

23-year-old Cabrera was called up to the Yankees' main roster after several injuries to their key players. So far, he has played across the infield except for first base and has also made an appearance in right field.

The veteran leader sang praises about the young stud's work ethic and jokingly stated that Oswaldo Cabrera might replace him in the outfield. Some fans rode with the joke while others took it personally as they could not stand seeing Aaron Judge leaving the Yankees.

Aaron Judge finished their most recent game against the Twins as a right fielder after starting in center field. Oswaldo Cabrera started in right and was eventually replaced by fellow young gun Estevan Florial.

Aaron Judge's quest to drag the New York Yankees to the finish line

There's a lot of uncertainties with Aaron Judge's future with the Yankees. After all, the superstar is yet to sign an extension with the organization.

The team is currently crumbling and looked far from what they established during the first half of the season. Injuries to key pitchers and especially outfielders have hampered the consistency needed.

They recently called up the aforementioned Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial, and Oswald Peraza from their farm system in hopes of filling the void left by injuries.

Judge has continued to perform at an MVP-worthy caliber. But if his team fails to step up amidst all the setbacks, a hunt for a 28th World Series title might be a pipe dream for the squad.

