“He's on a Hall of Fame path” - Former World Series champion weighs in on Juan Soto’s impressive accomplishments and promising future 

Juan Soto has had a great 2024 season so far with the New York Yankees. Soto’s performance with the club is arguably his strongest since his remarkable 2020 season.

In 2020, he boasted a .351 batting average, a .490 on-base percentage and a .695 slugging percentage in just 47 games played with the Washington Nationals. The three-time All-Star is long considered to be a potential Hall of Famer and former baseball player and sports commentator Ken Singleton agrees.

In a recent interview shared by "YES Network" talking about Juan Soto’s performance, Singleton said:

“He is an amazing player. He is one of the best young hitters I’ve ever seen. He is only 25 years old and the things he’s accomplished already. I mean, he’s on the Hall of Fame path, there is no doubt about that. I mean, here’s the guy who walks more in these strikes out.”

“Last night, he hit a ball about 450 feet here. And he runs the base well. We already saw him steal a base tonight. I’m very impressed with Juan Soto and I’m glad he’s in the Yankees uniform. I just hope they can keep them for a long time.”

In addition to their 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, the Yankees also saw a 447-foot homer from Juan Soto. This was the first homer of the year to reach Eutaw Street and the 123rd in the history of Camden Yards.

Juan Soto stares down Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer

Juan Soto’s long homer came in the sixth innings of Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer. After glancing at the right field Soto stared down Kremer and flipped his bat.

After the game, when asked about Dean Kremer’s reaction, Soto said (via NY Post):

“It’s part of the game. We were going back and forth… He didn’t like the shuffle. I bet he didn’t like the homer, too.”

In the 2024 season, Juan Soto has so far recorded 22 runs, eight homers, 25 RBIs and four stolen bases while boasting an impressive .325 batting average and .439 on-base percentage.

