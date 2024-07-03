“He’s having a hard time self-correcting” - Yankees skipper Aaron Boone opens up on Luis Gil’s slump as team drops series opener against Reds

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees suffered a 5-4 defeat to the Cincinnati Reds in their series opener on Tuesday. The Yanks put up a hard fight toward the end, but Elly De La Cruz's two-run home run in the fifth was enough to give the Reds the win.

Starting pitcher Luis Gil was not in form for the third straight outing. The Yankees ace lasted for just four-plus innings after surrendering four earned runs. Gil recorded three strikeouts and walked three opponents. Apart from Ben Rice's RBI double and Aaron Judge's solo home run, the team failed against an opponent below the .500 mark.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone opened up on Luis Gil's performance in a postgame interview with YES Network:

"I don't think this is a fatigue issue. I think it's just a little out-of-sorts issue, and having a harder time correcting on the fly. He came out tonight for the most part. He's having a hard time self-correcting when he gets a little out of whack. I thought overall the profiles were better tonight, but still work to do," Boone said.

Boone further said it's a tough game and these are valuable experiences. He said it's a work in progress for Gil and hopes that things will turn around for the talented pitcher.

Gil dropped to 9-4 on the season as his ERA increased to 3.41. He is now 0-3 in his last three starts, giving up 16 runs (all earned) on 14 hits in 9.2 innings.

Aaron Boone weighs in on Anthony Volpe's rough week

When asked about Anthony Volple's recent performance, Aaron Boone opened up on the shortstop's struggles. Boone said Volpe had a rough week as pitchers have been getting the best out of him.

"It's kinda of a rough week a little bit, they are attacking him in the strike zone. I feel like he's fouled a lot of pitches off," Boone continued.

Volpe went 0-of-5 in the game and has now gone hitless in his last three games (0-of-14). His batting average is down to .257, with six home runs and 28 RBIs.

After the defeat to the Reds, the Yankees are 54-33 on the season, one game behind the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East lead. The Yanks will look to rebound and tie the series against the Reds with Carlos Rodon on the mound for Game 2.

