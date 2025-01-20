"He's into it" - Joe Kelly's wife Ashley captures former Dodgers pitcher's priceless reaction to UCR cheerleaders sporting his face on t-shirts

Former LA Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly and his wife, Ashley Kelly, attended their alma mater UC Riverside's Alumni Appreciation Night as special guests on Saturday.

The couple are both proud alumni of UCR. Kelly played college baseball there while Ashley majored in interdisciplinary studies. A few days ago, Ashely revealed the details that they were invited as guests.

On Sunday, Ashley shared a glimpse of the event at SRC Arena. Among them, Joe Kelly’s hilarious reaction to seeing the UCR cheerleaders perform in T-shirts having his face and name was priceless.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the UCR Highlanders’ men’s basketball game against UC San Diego, Kelly was captured with an amused face while sitting on the sidelines, watching the cheerleaders who put his name and jersey numbers on their uniforms.

Trending

“I asked him if he ever thought that one day the UCR Cheer Team would be wearing his name & number while performing… he’s into it 💙,” Ashley wrote.

Ashley's Instagram story

The Alumni Appreciation Night also featured several exciting perks for fans in attendance. The first 300 attendees received exclusive UCR Joe Kelly T-shirts, and lucky fans had the opportunity to win signed memorabilia throughout the night.

Joe Kelly's son heard him for pitching advice

As Ashley Kelly said, Joe Kelly's son doesn't generally pay attention to their father's advice. But when it comes to the art of pitching, their son Knox not only took his advice but also delivered it during his Little League Game.

“Proud of him for putting in work with Dad (and actually starting to listen to him 😂),” she wrote.

During Knox's Little League Game last weekend, Ashley shared posts of her son in action on the mound. Knox was in his delivery stride and laser-focused. In another story, Knox can be seen making a terrific throw from right field to home plate.

“Knox with the catch in RF & then cannon to catcher for pickle time out 🙌,” Ashley wrote.

Ashley's Instagram story

As for Joe himself, he's yet to be signed this offseason. The Dodgers haven't attempted to re-sign him. However, the reliever market was a little slow too.

With the Dodgers signing Tanner Scott on a four-year deal, there's a chance Kelly may not return to Chavez Ravine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback