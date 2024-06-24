"He's kind of the iron man we need" - Steven Kwan on how Josh Naylor's leadership by example is helping Cleveland win games

Ever since arriving in Cleveland in 2020, Josh Naylor has been a leader. Four years into his tenure playing at Progressive Field, more and more of the first baseman's teammates are realizing the benefits that his intense style of play brings to the team.

In the bottom of the third inning of Cleveland's Sunday game against the Blue Jays, Josh Naylor had his hand stepped on by Jays infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa during a play at third base. Although he was in obvious pain, Naylor shook it off and ended up homering in the winning run of the game an inning later.

"Josh Naylor hits an absolute MOONSHOT for his 20th homerun of the season #ForTheLand #MLB #Guardians" - Sideline Recaps

Right before Naylor's 20th home run of the season in the fourth inning, Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan hit his second homer in as many games. The combined efforts of Naylor and Kwan were enough for the Guardians to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 and complete the series sweep at home.

After the game, Kwan commended Naylor's tenacity. Although the first baseman was obviously shaken up by getting his hand stepped on, he rallied and ended up driving home the winning run of the ballgame.

Kwan later said to Bally Sports:

"It's inspiring. It's almost like he's holding us accountable because if we have a little boo-boo or something, it's like, who are we to complain or get out of the game? This guy's been doing it for as long as I've been up. He's the kind of iron man that we need."

Now 49-26, Cleveland's lead in the AL Central over the second-place Minnesota Twins is at 7.5 games. In addition to Naylor's success, Steven Kwan has also been putting up a serious year. In addition to his .390 batting average leading all of MLB, the 26-year-old has seven home runs, 23 RBIs and an OPS of 1.123.

Josh Naylor leads by example

The Cleveland Guardians now have the second-best record in the American League, and Josh Naylor's effect can not be underestimated. After Sunday's sweep, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said:

"It’s all fun and games to say that, but when the guys actually go do it, and then they see the results, they see the fruits of that idea, people start to buy in.”

Though there is plenty of baseball left to play for the Guardians, the lineup has built off each other's successes to such a point that they are already looking like an October-bound team.

