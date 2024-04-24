“He’s leading them in every category” - Former MLB slugger names Tyler Glasnow the best offseason addition apart from Shohei Ohtani

Tyler Glasnow has made his mark with the 'Boys in Blue' after a great start to the season. The Dodgers made their billion-dollar offseason move by acquiring Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. While these top players have met expectations, Glasnow has exceeded them with his excellent performance.

In a recent interview with MLB Network, former Cardinals slugger Xavier Scruggs praised Glasnow for his strong performance. When asked who was the best offseason addition not named Shohei Ohtani, Scruggs mentioned Tyler Glasnow.

"He's not just a one-year investment, he's going to be there for the long call. Tyler Glasnow has a 2.92 ERA, the rest of the Dodgers starters have a 4.40. He's leading them in every category," Scruggs said.

Scruggs also compared Yamamoto's performance, stating that he did not get off to the right start. The former player continued to praise Glasnow as one of the best offseason additions.

Tyler Glasnow leads MLB in strikeouts and innings pitched

It's worth noting that Glasnow leads in strikeouts and innings pitched. The Dodgers star has 44 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched with a spectacular WHIP of 0.95. Glasnow holds a 4-1 record and is coming off a solid victory against the New York Mets.

The right-handed pitcher tossed eight scoreless innings and struck out 10 opponent hitters. Glasnow was also the first Dodgers pitcher to throw eight scoreless innings since Clayton Kershaw in 2022.

While Glasnow did cross a milestone, he also had a rough start this season. Glasnow surrendered eight hits, and two walks, and gave up six earned runs against the Nationals. Glasnow's determination to rebound has proved to be a valuable asset to the Dodgers starting rotation.

Glasnow signed a five-year $136.5 million contract extension with the franchise and the Dodgers seem to be getting every penny out of it. Yamamto's expensive contract has been overshadowed as Glasnow has taken the center stage with his consistent performance.

The talented pitcher is expected to maintain a significant role within the team's roster.

