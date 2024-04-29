"He's like a samurai" - Tyler Glasnow praises teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto's confidence and aura around the Dodgers clubhouse

It's clear that the Los Angeles Dodgers landed a star when they added Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason. One of the most hyped Japanese players to make the jump to the MLB, Yamamoto was the target of a number of teams, however, he ultimately signed with the Dodgers.

Although Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined the Los Angeles Dodgers with the immense pressure that comes with his 12-year, $325,000,000 contract, it does not appear to bother him. The 25-year-old sensation has overcome a number of obstacles to reach this goal (leaving his home country and language) but he has not only impressed on the field but in the team's dugout.

"He's like a samurai," Yamamoto's teammate Tyler Glasnow said of the rookie pitcher in a recent interview on Foul Territory. "He's comfortable in his own skin 24/7," Glasnow continued about the Japanese star.

The veteran pitcher explained the difference between how Yamamoto carries himself at the big-league level and how he did when he was the same age. "I was terrified all the time, I was afraid of doing the wrong things or saying the wrong things," Glasnow said of his time coming up in the MLB.

The confidence that Yamamoto has carried himself with has helped him continue to improve with the Los Angeles Dodgers. So far this season, Yamamoto owns a 2-1 record with a 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been working hard on developing his English as well

Another reason why Yamamoto carries himself as a veteran, even though he has only pitched 28.0 innings, is the fact that he has continued to develop his second language. According to Tyler Glasnow, Yamamoto spends a considerable amount of time taking English classes, something that has undeniably helped himself adjust to his new home.

"He does English class all the time, which is another testament to how discipline he is," Glasnow explained. There is something special about Yamamoto and it will be interesting to see how he continues to develop in the MLB, as well as a human being.

