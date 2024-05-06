"He's looking better to me" - Yankees skipper Aaron Boone optimistic of Aaron Judge's comeback after Sunday's performance against Tigers

The New York Yankees haven’t quite gotten off to the start they were hoping for this season. Fans are worried about the team for their struggles, but there's still hope for the team: Aaron Judge.

Judge’s performance against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday has manager Aaron Boone feeling optimistic about his return to form.

“I do feel like he's looking better to me. But, you know, he's still working to get all the way there,” said Aaron Boone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The solo home run hit by Judge against the Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal was one of the furthest home runs, with a distance of at least 399 feet. That was the spark needed at the start of the game as he eventually led the Yankees to a 5-2 win against the Tigers.

Expand Tweet

“It’s impressive, man. It’s fun competing against guys like that, especially the young ace of the team. I’m looking forward to more battles with him, that's for sure.” said Judge as per ESPN.

Although Judge didn't drive the winning run, his base hit was the high point of the game. It turned out to be the spark the Yankees needed, and his performance indicated that he has started to return to his original form.

Manager Aaron Boone had said that he performed well on Sunday. However, Judge's slump has not resulted in a complete loss of productivity. He has hit seven home runs this season and has an RBI of 20. He's still getting on base consistently and driving in runs. He has been an All-Star five times and was the MVP in 2022.

The Yankees need to work hard to achieve great results in the AL East this year. But with Aaron Judge starting to heat up, they have a good chance of doing so.

Another Yankees player also led the team to victory on Sunday

Yankees star Juan Soto showed his best on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. The game was tied in the seventh inning, with bases loaded, and two strikes.

Soto’s base-clearing double off the right field wall yielded three runs for New York, and, later it was declared a 5-2 win for the Yankees.

“I think I just like big moments. I like to be up there, and it gives me a little bit of adrenaline, and I want to get the job done so bad." said Soto as per North Jersey.

This late-game stunt solidified Soto’s reputation as a key player for the Yankees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback