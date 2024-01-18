"He's a lot of teams' only option right now" - MLB insider outlines why Cody Bellinger hasn't signed for a team yet

While most players have found themselves a team for the upcoming season, Cody Bellinger remains on the free-agent list. Surprisingly, a talented player like Bellinger has still not found himself in a team.

In a recent interview with Foul Territory, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic stated why the talented player hasn't signed for a team yet. Despite winning the World Series with the Dodgers and putting up a decent performance with the Cubs, his overall market seems to have shrunk.

The good news is that he is still the only option for many teams. He is also the most impactful left-handed bat remaining in free agency. Many teams are holding out, hoping that he gets a significant payday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"They are holding out, hoping that he gets a really significant payday. He's a lot of teams' only option right now," Ghiroli said.

It turns out that the Toronto Blue Jays are interested in acquiring the free agent. On the other hand, the Chicago Cubs want to bring him back. There are few options at present, but the clock is ticking, and it's high time for him to strike a deal.

"If I'm Toronto, I'm going out there very strongly after Cody Bellinger because there aren't a whole lot of other options," Ghiroli added.

Cody Bellinger's agent plays an important role

It's not just left up to Bellinger when it comes to striking deals. His agent, Scott Boras, plays an important role. Boras is a strong negotiator who will not settle for anything less. In fact, he is known for being obstinate.

The free agent drew attention when he received the NL Comeback Player of the Year and Silver Slugger Award in 2023. Boras will use such achievements to strike the best deal for the outfielder. Most probably a long-term deal will be one of the best options.

Boras also mentioned that the 28-year-old is open to all offers at the MLB winter meetings. The Cubs love to bring him back, but it's also a matter of timing. With spring training just over a month away, finding a uniform is sure to be comforting.

The Cubs have not been vocal about re-signing him with their present situation. However, there is always a chance for him to get into a team before the start of spring training.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.