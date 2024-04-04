"He's made some serious adjustments" - MLB analyst praises Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe's improved approach at the plate

Anthony Volpe has been one of the most impressive players for the New York Yankees early in the 2024 season. The ultra-talented shortstop has been one of the brightest spots for the 6-1 Bronx Bombers, helping his club on both sides of the field.

"ANTHONY VOLPE WITH A TOWERING BLAST IT'S 5-3 YANKEES!" - @FiresideYankees

A Gold Glover winner in 2023, Anthony Volpe has continued to be a cornerstone for the New York Yankees, however, his biggest improvements have come at the plate. While Volpe's defense was excellent during his rookie season, the promising shortstop struggled at the plate, posting a disappointing .209 batting average with a whopping 167 strikeouts in the process.

Well, early in the 2024 campaign, Volpe has dramatically improved at the dish, something that has not gone unnoticed among fans and experts alike. One of these is MLB analyst and former slugger Mark DeRosa. The former player-turned-analyst and coach has been impressed by the Yankees shortstop, particularly in his stance at the plate.

“It's obvious to the eye test... he's made some SERIOUS adjustments.” - @markdero7 on @Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe" - @MLBNetwork

"He's made some serious adjustments," Mark DeRosa said of the shortstop's changes at the plate. DeRosa explained that Anthony Volpe's changed batting stance is now allowing him to catch up to high fastballs, something that plagued him throughout his rookie season with the Yankees.

So far through the first 7 games, the New York Yankees have posted an American League East-leading 6-1. During that span, Volpe has played in 6 of those games, posting an impressive .409 batting average with a home run and 3 RBIs. If he can continue to perform at the dish, he could live up to the considerable upon of hype placed upon him as a prospect.

Mark DeRosa has pointed to Anthony Volpe's posture change as a big reason behind his early success

DeRosa, who coached Team USA during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, said that one of the major reasons behind Volpe's early-season success is his posture. He said that during his 2023 rookie season, Volpe was in a crouching position, which made it difficult for him to hit the pitches in the top half of the strikezone.

He believes that the fact that Volpe is standing taller at the plate, he is able to get around on the high pitches. His new stance is not only allowing him to be more stable at the plate but also opening himself up more and giving himself a more athletic stance.

