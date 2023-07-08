MLB Analyst Chris Dimino recently expressed his awe at Pete Alonso's unwavering desire to keep adding to his Home Run Derby.

Alonso, a powerhouse slugger for the New York Mets, has already secured two Home Run Derby titles in 2019 and 2021, and he's hungry for more.

With a staggering 174 home runs in three derbies, Alonso has surpassed all records, with one more in sight. Should he win, the Mets star has the opportunity to tie the legendary Ken Griffey Jr. 's record of three Home Run Derby victories.

SleeperMLB @SleeperMLB



On Monday, he’ll have a chance to become the second player ever to win the



Can Polar Bear Pete rise to the occasion?



OTD in 2019, Pete Alonso won his first Home Run Derby as a rookie.On Monday, he’ll have a chance to become the second player ever to win the #HRDerby THREE times (Ken Griffey Jr.)Can Polar Bear Pete rise to the occasion? OTD in 2019, Pete Alonso won his first Home Run Derby as a rookie.On Monday, he’ll have a chance to become the second player ever to win the #HRDerby THREE times (Ken Griffey Jr.) 🔥Can Polar Bear Pete rise to the occasion? https://t.co/UXg4J9h0jw

Chris Dimino couldn't help but recall a time when Junior Griffey was hesitant to participate, referring to the 1998 edition. The Seattle Mariners outfielder was reluctant to participate that year, but eventually succumbed to the demands of an unforgiving Coors Field crowd.

In contrast, Alonso's unbridled passion for the derby is undeniable. Dimino's admiration for Alonso's tenacity was evident as he marveled on the BallFather podcast, powered by Sportskeeda.

“Do you remember the one year Griffey didn't want to do it? They basically shoved him out onto the field. He put his hat backwards. And one Pete Alonso when I say this with respect because I've known guys like Pete Alonso, I might have had a little Pete Alonso in me in my twenties. He's a meat head in this home run derby capacity. He wants to match.” - Chris Dimino on the BallFather podcast, powered by Sportskeeda

Alonso's dedication for the Home Run Derby is a testament, not only to his unwavering desire to etch his name in the history books - which he already has, but also to the inner child inside him that only wants to hit home runs. After all, where is the fun in baseball without home runs?

Pete Alonso's Derby involvement leaves New York Mets fans frustrated

The New York Mets find themselves in a disappointing slump. With a win-loss record of 42-46 and sitting in fourth place in the National League East, the Mets have struggled to find their form. Their offense has been lackluster, and their fans are growing increasingly frustrated.

In the midst of the Mets' struggles, some fans have voiced their discontent with Alonso's participation in this year's Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

Fred Aaron is Pops Culture 🇺🇸✡🇮🇱 @fredforthemets @SNY_Mets Aside from the homers, Alonso is having a very down year. The Mets rep should have been Nimmo, Robertson or Lindor. This is ridiculous @SNY_Mets Aside from the homers, Alonso is having a very down year. The Mets rep should have been Nimmo, Robertson or Lindor. This is ridiculous

They argue that Alonso, who has been struggling to find his rhythm at the plate, could have used the break to recover and regroup. His recent statistics tell a story of inconsistency.

Since returning from the injured list last month, Alonso has hit just .158 with three home runs and a .618 OPS in 15 games. The most significant indication is his batting average on balls in play (BABIP) of .154, suggesting that a majority of the balls he hits are resulting in outs.

Mets fans will yearn for Alonso’s Home Run Derby prowess to translate into regular-season success and help propel the team towards a much-needed resurgence.

