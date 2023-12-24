"He's obviously in better shape than me" - When actor Kevin James applauded 'unsung hero' Bartolo Colon's resilence for his favorite MLB team

The New York Mets boasts of a huge fan following across the country and Emmy award nominee Kevin James is one of them. 'The King of Queens' fame actor has always been vocal about his favorite MLB team.

The renowned stand-up comedian turned actor spoke about his beloved Mets during an interview ahead of the release "Paul Blart Mall Cop 2" in 2015.

While he talked in length about the outlook of the team at the time, he was impressed by one player in particular: veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon. The famed comedian was impressed by the pitcher's resilience and diligence despite being in the later part of his MLB career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"His physique, he's obviously in better shape than me. He's an unsung hero. That's what my movie is about. That's a guy who shows you he can get it done. He's 41, I believe, and he's crushing it. Never give up, man. Never give up."

Kevin James relished his childhood dream at the Mets' Citi Field

James also talked about his batting practice with the New York Mets at Citi Field as part of the film's promotions, calling it every 'kid's dream'. However, he admitted he wasn't in the best shape after slugging out a few in the cage.

"Every muscle is pulled. The back went out on the first pitch, I think. I think a hamstring pulled on the third pitch. But that's every kid's dream. To be able to take swings in the cage there is incredible."

But he vowed to get back in shape and promised to blast off a home run into the stands the next time he was at the ballpark.

"At Shea Stadium I put two out. So I've got to get back in shape. I'm going to do it again. I got close here, but I didn't do it this time. I've got to get ready and come back and do it for real."

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.