“He’s the one” - Mike Trout endorses Aaron Judge as Team USA captain for WBC 2026

Manager Mark DeRosa announced on Monday that Aaron Judge will be the captain of Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. DeRosa emphasized Judge's leadership and sought approval from former captain Mike Trout before making the decision public.

Ad

SNY shared a clip of DeRosa and Judge discussing the announcement during a press conference.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I felt like I watched Mike Trout walk out against Japan holding the flag, and I want you to be that guy," DeRosa said. So I reached out to Trout yesterday and told him where we were going, and he said, "He's the one."

Judge, the reigning American League MVP, has expressed his desire to compete in the World Baseball Classic in 2026.

Ad

The WBC manager then made his excitement known about leading Team USA.

"I couldn't be more fired up for Aaron Judge to be the captain for Team USA," DeRosa added

Team USA suffered a loss to Japan in the 2023 WBC championship game, and it was Mike Trout who struck out in the final at-bat.

Aaron Judge expresses excitement about leading Team USA in WBC

Aaron Judge did not play for Team USA in 2023 as he was trying to figure out free agency. He was determined to play for his home country this time around, and it's an even bigger honor to be named a captain.

Ad

Judge joined MLB Network to discuss the news and expressed excitement about leading the team.

"It wasn't the best sitting at home, watching Team USA battle. I wanted to be there. I was kind of in the middle of free agency, but I was looking forward to this opportunity again. Getting a chance to represent and be the captain, something that Trouty did the last time, is a pretty special honor."

Ad

"Just getting a chance to represent this country. What this country means to me. ... Now getting the chance to have USA across my chest and represent all the great people in our country. ... It's a great opportunity."

Expand Tweet

Now that a captain has been named, it will be time for Team USA to continue to work on filling out the rest of the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More