"He’s been the player/manager of the Cardinals for 15 years" - MLB fans unanimous that Yadier Molina should be made management as 10-time All-Star joins Puerto Rico for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Yadier Molina will be the latest MLB star to attend the World Baseball Classic next year. Molina, however, will not be at the event as a player, but as a manager with the Puerto Rican national team. The 40-year-old veteran catcher has been selected to lead his country in the tournament.

With Molina set to retire at the end of the season, many may have thought he was looking for a break from baseball. That, however, doesn't seem to be the case. This will be the veteran catcher's first dive into management. After 19 years as a player in the majors, he has the experience and knowledge to succeed in the role.

MLB @MLB Team Puerto Rico will be managed by a legend. Team Puerto Rico will be managed by a legend. 👏🇵🇷 https://t.co/Q3fVyWY48u

Fans are pumped about the idea of Molina shifting into a management position. He has a deep understanding of the game and a high baseball IQ. Molina has also played alongside some of the greatest ever, including Albert Pujols and Adam Wainwright.

The 10-time All-Star is one of the most respected and accomplished players in his position. Along with his two World Series rings, Molina has earned nine Gold Glove awards, four Platinum Glove awards and a Silver Slugger award.

Matthew Southerland @GranddadMatt @MLB . Would love you as a manager in mlb someday. @WBCBaseball Yadi Molina, we’ll see you in the title game. Would love you as a manager in mlb someday. @MLB @WBCBaseball Yadi Molina, we’ll see you in the title game 🇺🇸🇵🇷. Would love you as a manager in mlb someday.

Any fan that has seen Molina behind the plate knows that he commands the field and leads by example. He has been an exemplary and loyal servant to the St. Louis Cardinals organization over the years. Molina is one of the few players in the modern game who has spent his entire career with one organization.

The World Baseball Classic will take place in March 2023. The tournament will be jointly hosted by the USA, Taiwan and Japan.

10x All-Star Yadier Molina will manage the Puerto Rican National Team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Yadier Molina talks with Miles Mikolas against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at LoanDepot Park.

The Puerto Rican team will like their chances with Yadier Molina in the dugout and a plethora of talent on the roster. The lineup is stacked will All-Star level talent, including Carlos Correa, Marcus Stroman, Edwin Diaz and Jose Berrios.

Catchers have a history of transitioning into great managers. New York Yankees cathers Ralph Houk, Yogi Berra and Joe Girardi all went on to become world class managers. Mike Scioscia, Bruce Bochy and Bob Melvin are other examples of great catchers/managers.

Many believe this is the beginning of a long and successful career in the dugout for Molina.

Whether Yadier Molina is using the Puerto Rico job as a stepping stone to bigger and better things is unclear. One thing is for sure, this move will make the World Baseball Classic a lot more enjoyable and entertaining. Puerto Rico will feel like a real contender with the experienced All-Star guiding them out of the dugout.

