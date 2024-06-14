“He’s been playing like he’s been released for the past year now” – Astros fans pleased as club cuts Jose Abreu despite owing over $30,000,000

Jose Abreu's difficult tenure with the Houston Astros has come to an end. On Friday, the club announced that it was releasing the former American League MVP despite owning him the remainder of his contract. The Astros will be on the hook for the over $30 million remaining on the deal that he signed with them.

It has been a dramatic fall from grace for Jose Abreu, who had established himself as one of the top first basemen in the MLB during his time with the Chicago White Sox. Nevertheless, after joining the Houston Astros, Abreu has been a shell of himself, falling as low as the Florida Complex League earlier this season.

After news that the Houston Astros were releasing Abreu broke, many pleased fans took to social media to praise the decision. While his initial signing with the Astros looked like a game-changing move, his contract quickly became an albatross that had plagued the team's salary table.

"He’s been playing like he’s been released for the past year now" - One fan shared.

"Oh my god i can't believe it" - One more shared

After earning three All-Star selections and the AL MVP Award with the Chicago White Sox, Abreu looked like a completely different player with the Houston Astros. A career .292 hitter with the White Sox, Abreu posted a dismal .217 batting average during his 176 games with the Houston Astros.

"Happiest day of my life" - Another fan posted

Jose Abreu's MLB career could be coming to an end

It remains to be seen what the future will hold for Jose Abreu, however, this year's performances do not bode well for the former MVP. At 37, this could well be the end of the former slugger, given his declining ability at the plate.

"Sad, think he can bounce back? Or should he call it quits?" - Another fan posted

"Feels like the end of the road for Jose Abreu. Great career in Chicago after coming over from Cuba. As consistent as they come in those years" - One fan shared

There's a chance that Abreu lands with a team that's willing to take a risk on the former All-Star. There are many teams looking for help at first base, like the New York Yankees. It may not be the end of the line for Abreu, but if it is, it's one that he can look back on with pride.

