“He’s the most polished” - MLB analyst weighs in on Shota Imanaga’s pitching prowess and incredible start with Cubs

Newly acquired Japanese starter Shota Imanaga has made an impressive start to his MLB career with the Chicago Cubs, and former major league pitcher Dan Plesac believes that he is the most refined pitcher to come into the league.

In his three starts for the Chicago side this season, the lefty has given up no runs and recorded two wins already. Now an MLB analyst, Plesac was full of praise for Imanaga and his start in Monday's episode of "MLB Central":

"All of the pitchers that have come over from Japan, to me he's the most polished... I'm a big fan," Plesac said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Shota Imanaga was selected by the DeNA BayStars in the 2015 NPB draft and went on to make his debut with them the following season. He then spent some time playing in Australia before returning to the NPB in 2019 and becoming an All-Star pitcher. He finished 2023 as the NPB Central League strikeout champion and was subsequently posted to the MLB market.

In January this year, the Chicago Cubs signed Imanaga to a four-year, $53 million deal. Given the price tag placed on compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto by the Dodgers, many believed that the Cubs got the better deal, especially with the experience that the lefty brings.

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, Imanaga has already surpassed expectations with his hot start in his first three games. The Japanese ace is yet to give up a single earned run in the MLB, having already pitched 15 innings and recorded 16 strikeouts during that time.

Shota Imanaga joins elite Cubs pitching club with impressive start to MLB career

Having made the move to the MLB from the NPB just this January, Shota Imanaga has settled in incredibly well with the Chicago Cubs. He has made a 2-0 start to his first three games in the regular season and has not given up a single earned run, maintaining a 0.00 ERA as a result.

Expand Tweet

The last Cubs pitcher to maintain a perfect ERA in his first three career starts for the team was King Cole in 1909 – 115 years ago. If Imanaga manages to continue his impressive form, he will make a strong candidate in the running for the Rookie of the Year award.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback