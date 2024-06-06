The New York Yankees' Carlos Rodon looks like a new man on the mound this year. Things appear to be working pretty well for him as he seems to have gotten his A-game back.

Last night he had a real special performance against the Minnesota Twins during the six innings that he pitched. He had nine strikeouts and maintained an ERA of 3.08 during his time on the mound.

Following the game, the team's skipper Aaron Boone praised Rodon for his exceptional performance in the Yankees' second victory over the Twins in their three-game series. The manager seemed to be quite pleased with the player's performance this season and said that it was the player's hard work that's now the key ingredient for his resurgence this season:

"When you have ability like, like Carlos does, and his credit last year did not go well by any stretch," Boone said. "But he got to work to make sure he put himself in a great position to give himself a chance to have success.

"And what you're seeing is a guy that's laid a really good foundation, from the end of last year, on through Spring Training, on through this year. So whatever the results are in a given outing, how he pitches great, struggles, whatever. He's in position now because of the work he's put in, to go out there and be successful."

After a not-so-good season last year, Rodon is back in quite some style. He has played 13 games so far this season and started all of them. He holds a record 8-2 record with an ERA of 3.08 and a WHIP of 1.08 along with 71 strikeouts under his belt.

The New York Yankees have one in all the last six games where Rodon started and posted an ERA of 2.48 in those outings. The team and its loyal supporters will surely hope that the star continues to keep this good run of form going and help his team move forward successfully as they already are.

Carlos Rodon reflects on his mindset after a woeful 2023 season

In the post-game interview last night, Carlos Rodon talked about his mindset after having a woeful form last year. He accepted that those were some frustrating times but that's something that made him hungrier for success:

"I was very frustrated with my performance. It made me hungrier going into the offseason, Rodon said. "All I want to do is win and I want to perform well for my teammates. I don't want to let my teammates down."

Last season, Rodon started the season on IL with a muscle strain, but later he also suffered a back injury. He played and started just 14 games in the whole regular season between July and September for his side and had an ERA of 6.85 along with an WHIP of 1.45 and 64 strikeouts.

