“He’s so random, I love him” “We must protect Shota at all costs” – Cubs fans delighted as Shota Imanaga reveals new clubhouse locker name

Shota Imanaga has not even played half a season for the Chicago Cubs yet he has become one of the most beloved players among the fans. The Japanese starting pitcher has not only become a fan favorite based on his incredible performances on the field but also because of his lovable personality off the field.

The rookie pitcher has yet again won over the hearts of Chicago Cubs fans thanks to his latest antics in the team's clubhouse. Shota Imanaga has reportedly changed the name of his locker to Mike Imanaga II. The pitcher said that he uses the name Mike when he orders coffee because it is easier to pronounce than Shota.

After news of Imanaga's new alter-ego inside the dugout came out, a number of Chicago Cubs fans took to social media to praise their superstar pitcher. These fans have shared that Imanaga is one of the most likable players in the MLB and that he needs to be protected at all times.

"We must protect Shota at all costs" - One fan shared

"Are all Japanese baseball players cool?" - Another fan shared

"It cannot be understated how much I love Shota" - One more fan posted online

Imanaga has made a name for himself because of his hilarious sound bites, as well as his quote about coming to the United States of America. When asked about pitching in New York City, Shota Imanaga said that he recognized to the city from the Spiderman movies.

"He’s so random, I love him" - One fan posted

"It doesn't matter if you're a Cubs fan or not, how could you not love this guy! #ShotaSupporta" - Another fan shared

"I would buy a Mike Imanaga II shirt" - One more fan added

Shota Imanaga's amazing personality off-field matches his tremendous on-field performances

The 30-year-old from Kitakyushu, Japan, has been a revelation for the Chicago Cubs this season. After throwing 69.0 innings so far this season, Shota Imanaga is not only a frontrunner for the NL Rookie of the Year, but also a legitimate contender for the Cy Young Award.

Through his 69.0 innings of work this season, the Japanese pitcher has posted an impressive 6-1 record with a 1.96 ERA, 72 strikeouts, and a 1.029 WHIP. After signing a four-year, $53,000,000 deal with the Cubs this offseason, he is looking like the top bargain of free agency.

