"He's still trying to play catch up" - MLB analyst weighs in on Aaron Judge's indifferent start to the season after missing spring training

The New York Yankees are having the perfect start to the season, but Aaron Judge is not at his best yet. The Yankees captain seems to be struggling to get the ball moving as many believe he's off to a slow start.

Judge plays a crucial role for the team, but he's not been a major contributor to the Yankees' success in the last few games. In their previous game against the Marlins, Judge failed to score as he flew out with the bases loaded, which resulted in a 5-2 loss.

In a recent broadcast by the New York Post, MLB analyst Bryan Hoch pointed out that part of his indifferent start was due to missing out on more than a week of spring training.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think that part of this is that Judge did miss more than a week of spring training. I feel like he's still trying to play catch up," Hoch said.

Hoch feels that Judge is missing out on timing. However, he's done a fairly good job getting on base with 14 walks.

"He's just getting in timing down, the one thing I would point to is he's getting on base," Hoch continued.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Boone is not too concerned about Aaron Judge

The Yankees manager is not too concerned about Aaron Judge and his performance. Judge's on-base percentage has moved up to .367 and he's also the leader with walks in the American League.

Boone stated that Judge is closing in with an on-base percentage of .400, and it's just a matter of time for him to open up. The Yankees manager is also confident in their captain's performance.

“I sure would have liked to struggle like that. It’s a matter of time. I feel like his at-bats have been really good. I’m not too worried about Aaron Judge," Boone said.

Aaron Judge is holding a batting clip of .178 with a .745 OPS. The slugger has two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs in 45 appearances at the plate. When compared to some of the other top hitters, Judge's numbers are pretty low. Despite his slow start, Judge has an entire season ahead to pick up the pace.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.