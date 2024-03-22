"He's a stud" - Mets All-Star Pete Alonso commends J.D. Martinez's personality, welcomes the addition to 'lengthen lineup'

The New York Mets have acquired former LA Dodgers star J.D. Martinez on a one-year, $12 million deal. The addition of the six-time All-Star DH will surely give the Mets some much-required firepower in the upcoming season.

Martinez's new Mets teammate and All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso reflected on the star slugger's addition to the squad ahead of the 2024 MLB season. Alonso welcomed the newest addition to the Mets clubhouse with open arms and commended his personality, saying that he would lengthen the team's lineup.

"Huge shout out to David [Stearns] and Steve [Cohen],” Alonso said. “It’s a huge message to the guys in the clubhouse. JD Martinez is just an unbelievable player. He’s a stud. He’s going to lengthen our lineup.”

Last season, Martinez joined the Dodgers on a one-year, $10 million deal. He played in 113 games, hitting .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI. Following this he became a free agent at the end of the season.

Mets fans will hope the MLB superstar can put in some power-packed performances to help the team to the postseason and end their long World Series drought (last WS win was in 1986).

Francisco Lindor reflects on the Mets adding J.D. Martinez to the roster

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has opened up on his team signing six-time All-Star DH J.D. Martinez.

Lindor feels that Martinez is surely going to be of great value for the Mets in the upcoming season and is looking forward to playing alongside at the Citi Field stadium. While talking about the three-times silver slugger winner joining the team, Lindor told reporters:

"I was happy, I mean he [J.D. Martinez] is someone who is definitely going to help us. I am glad that he got the contract, you know, it's seemed like he's waiting this out. It's not a good feeling when everybody is already placed in, the spring training is almost done and you still don't have a job. That's not a good feeling.

"I am glad he is with us, I have been watching him for years, played against him for years, in Cleveland and then he was in Boston. He has been one of the best hitters of the league for a very long time so I am super happy to have him."

With the MLB season fast approaching, the Mets will be hoping J.D. Martinez can be ready for major league action as soon as possible.

