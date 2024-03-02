"He's sure a sensitive little boy!" - Gerrit Cole faces backlash from fans over Daniel Vogelbach remarks

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole endured an eventful outing in his first spring training game for the New York Yankees this year. The Yankees ace gave the fans a huge scare as he was pulled out of the first inning after conceding a home run to Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach.

Although Cole made a swift return to the mound in the second inning to extinguish all thoughts of an injury to the Yankees ace, he was less than pleased with Vogelbach's home run celebration.

Gerrit Cole believes the Blue Jays slugger took his sweet time after dispatching a two-run homer in the first inning of the game.

“Yeah, what’s the day? Are we still in February? March 1st? Yeah, he enjoyed that homer. I don't forget a lot of things," Cole said after his first outing in spring training.

However, MLB fans do not agree with the Yankees starter's statement and feel that Gerrit Cole was just irritated after being hit for a homer in his first start for the Yankees during spring training. The Yankees star was accused of being 'soft' after his outburst.

While some fans aimed a swipe at Cole for his reactions, several others joked that Vogelbach was at his full tilt.

Gerrit Cole's mix bag outing eclipsed by Anthony Rizzo and Juan Soto's dingers

The six-time All-Star bounced back in the second inning after he was reintroduced into the game before finally being done for the day in the third inning. He allowed four hits and three earned runs after throwing 39 pitches on his first start of the spring.

The Yankees overturned a 2-run deficit in the second inning after a healthy Anthony Rizzo's grand slam. All-Star slugger Juan Soto also got in on the act with a home run to continue his hitting streak for the Yankees. Rizzo registered another home run later in the game as the Yankees eased past the Blue Jays for a comfortable victory.

