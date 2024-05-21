"He has saved the Cubs": MLB analyst lauds Shota Imanaga, pegs Japanese star for Cy Young award amidst hot start

Shota Imanaga has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 MLB season so far. Although he was a coveted international free agent target this offseason, no one expected that the 30-year-old pitcher would enjoy such early success at this point of his rookie campaign.

So far this season, the Chicago Cubs rookie has simply been incredible. Over 53.2 innings, Shota Imanaga has posted an MLB-leading 0.84 ERA with 58 strikeouts and a 0.913 WHIP. His emergence as one of the best players in the MLB has helped the Cubs in the hunt for the National League Central crown as the team sits second in the division with a 26-22 record.

"If he continues at this rate...he's the Cy Young winner, no question about that...and he has saved the @Cubs" @Ken_Rosenthal weighs in on the amazing Shota Imanaga" - @FoulTerritoryTV

"If he continues at this rate...he's the Cy Young winner, no question about that," MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said of Imanaga on a recent episode of Foul Territory. "He has saved the Cubs," he continued, referring to the pitcher's ability to step up for the team in the wake of a plethora of injuries.

So far this season, the Chicago Cubs have been forced to play without a number of their top players. Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, Justin Steele, Kyle Hendricks, and Dansby Swanson have all missed time for the team, but Imanaga's performances have kept them afloat in the division.

Shota Imanaga has proven to be a true free-agency bargain for the Cubs

Heading into the 2023-24 offseason, there were a number of notable names that teams were hoping to sign, including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Josh Hader. Although all of those players have landed with clubs for the season, it may prove that Imanaga is the best value addition for any team.

"Shōta Imanaga, Cubs agree to a 4-year deal worth $53M via multiple reports. This includes a club option after the second and third years to extend his contract to $80M over 5 years." - @MLBONFOX

The Chicago Cubs signed Imanaga to a 4-year, $53,000,000 deal, something that looks like a steal for the club. Although Imanaga is 30 years old, his production has been simply remarkable, making his contract seem almost unfair at this point.

