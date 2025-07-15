 “He should’ve just dropped out”; “Total loser excuse” - Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Home Run Derby comment sparks outrage among fans 

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. participated in his first MLB Home Run Derby. He took 37 swings at Truist Park on Monday, but only three of them went into the stands for a home run.

It was the lowest number of home runs recorded by a player in the Derby's first round since Troy Tulowitzki and Adam Jones both hit three in the 2014 Derby at Target Field.

After the game, Chisholm spoke about his participation, saying that he wasn't after winning but rather keeping his swing intact.

“It’s not that I wasn’t trying to hit homers,” Chisholm said via Talkin' Yanks. “I was trying to keep my swing and hit homers instead of just trying to hit everything in the air. I was trying to keep my line-drive swing and hit homers. But, you know, it gets better.”

However, some fans saw Chisholm's explanation as nothing more than an excuse for coming up incredibly short in the event.

"He should’ve just dropped out," one fan commented.

"Total loser excuse," another added.

"Ya man definitely don’t try to hit homers with every swing during the event where the entire point is to hit home runs," one fan sarcastically said.

"What a sore loser," another fan posted.

"Shouldn’t have participated at all then," one fan wrote.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s worst home run tally was "full circle moment"

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was nowhere near as impressive as other sluggers during the Derby. His three home runs were well short of the next worst tally, which was that of Matt Olson, and he hit 15 home runs.

However, the Derby moment was emotional for one reason. The Yankees star had his stepfather, Geron Sands, to pitch him for the competition. Sands had been throwing live BP to Chisholm since he was a kid.

“I had that full circle moment in my head during the round, you know?” Chisholm said. “With like a minute and a half left, right before my time out, I smiled to myself and I was like, 'Dang, we’re actually doing this right now. We’re actually hitting in a home run derby and he’s actually throwing to me.' After that, my mind really just cleared to like, bro, we’re having fun and enjoying this.”

The longest Chisholm hit on the night was a 453 ft shot, after which he took a break and received a small pep talk from his club captain, Aaron Judge, and fellow teammate Max Fried. He then went on to hit two more home runs in the regulation time.

However, what's more important was that he didn't hurt himself in the process, a big plus for the Yankees after the All-Star break.

