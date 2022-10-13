"He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly" - Flashback to 2017 when pop icon Jennifer Lopez narrated her first date with Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, calling him a "talkative" person

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez made a lovely couple. Both were highly established in their respective fields and were compatible together. The pair had good chemistry and got along really well.

In a December 2017 Vanity Fair interview, Jennifer Lopez narrated her first date with Alex Rodriguez when they met for dinner at the Hotel Bel Air.

Lopez gushed about Rodriguez's confidence and macho outlook while discussing the dinner date:

"He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly."

J.Lo also quipped about A-Rod's talkative nature and how he opened up about remarriage plans:

"But then he was just so talkative! I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again. All these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date."

It is unbelievable that Rodriguez and Lopez, with such nuanced rapport, chose to part ways.

Jennifer Lopez could sense Alex Rodriguez was nervous on their first date

Going on a dinner date with an incredibly gorgeous and talented icon like Jennifer Lopez would make anybody nervous and intimidated. And it was no different for Rodriguez.

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez revealed that she could sense Alex's nervousness from across the table while they were on their first date and found it to be "cute." In the same 2017 Vanity Fair interview, she said:

"I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, ‘No, I don’t drink,’ and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute.”

After dating for two years, the pair got engaged in 2019, only to call it quits in April 2021.

"Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirm breakup: We're better as 'friends'" - @New York Post

Lopez is currently married to Academy Award winner Ben Affleck, while Rodriguez recently broke up with 25-year-old fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett.

