"He thought he had a chance" - Trevor Bauer trolls Czech Republic batter after nasty strikeout

Trevor Bauer has not pitched in Major League Baseball since 2021, however, he still remains one of the most polarizing players in baseball. The 34-year-old has continued to remain in the headlines thanks to his effective use of social media to help grow his brand and showcase his personality.

The former Cincinnati Reds ace has seen his number of followers continue to grow over time thanks to his videos which show him taking part in fun challenges against other baseball personalities. Other popular videos of his show break downs of some of his performances, including his appearance against the Czech Republic last October.

The former National League Cy Young Award winner has been taking his talent across the globe in recent years, with Bauer taking part in an exhibition game in Europe this past October. Bauer joined Team Switzerland as they took part in a two-game series against the Czech Republic. Even though it was an exhibition, Trevor Bauer did not hold back when it came to being firey on the mound.

"He thought he had a chance but last pitch of this at bat says otherwise," Bauer teased at the beginning of the social media post.

During his the at-bat, Bauer was able to induce a foul ball before record a second strike with a pitch straight down the middle. The former All-Star took a commanding 0-2 lead against the Czech batter as he looked to secure a strikeout in front of the European crowd.

"They do not want to swing at breaking balls out of the zone," Bauer said on the mound after throwing a ball and pushing the count to 1-2.

Despite taking a 0-2 lead, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star struggled to hit the strikezone or catch the batter looking. With the count now at 3-2, Trevor Bauer opted to take a risk on a sweeper, knowing that if he was unable to hit the zone, the Czech batter would draw the walk.

"I kind of want to throw a sweeper here. Just land it for a strike. It's dangerous because they don't swing outside of the zone, so if I miss they're probably not going to swing. We'll go for it," Bauer continued.

Luckily for Trevor Bauer, the former Cy Young Award winner used the breaking ball effectively and was able to catch the batter on a swing and miss. Bauer was able to rack up an impressive strikeout on the Czech hitter, putting on a masterclass in pitching variety.

Trevor Bauer made headlines earlier this year by saying only 20 batters in the world would be a challenge for him

There are plenty of things that can be said about Bauer, however saying that he lacks confidence is not one of them. The veteran made headlines earlier this year as a result of this confidence by saying that only 20 hitters could be worthy competition for him.

Trevor Bauer said that aside from 20 batters, he would "steamroll the rest of them." It goes without saying that this social media post caught some push back, especially given the fact that he has be unable to land another MLB contract. Only time will tell if he ever gets back into the Majors, however, in the meantime he will be pitching in Japan this upcoming season.

