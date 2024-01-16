"He has tough skin" - Cubs executive highlights Marcus Stroman's ability to deal with tough situations following Yankees move

While some believe that the New York Yankees' signing of Marcus Stroman last week was a sign of desperation, one source from the Chicago Cubs organization believes that it could be exactly what they need. The veteran right-handed pitcher spent the last two years with the Cubs and boasts a good record in the MLB, and more importantly, has the character to become a Yankee. One unnamed Cubs source believes that the Yankees are getting more than an arm, they are getting a player capable of handling the pressure of playing for a big team.

Stroman is a player who has divided the opinions of baseball fans across the country throughout his career in the MLB. While he has been inconsistent at times, there is no doubt of his quality. However, what may prove to be a good fit for the Yankees is his strong personality. One source from the Cubs organization believes it will be a good move and had much to say:

"As far as baseball goes, he is one of the best pitchers in the game. He is going to be fine. He is a player. He has tough skin. He has pitched in New York before. He is not going to be bothered one bit."

Marcus Stroman started his major league career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014 and established himself as a capable pitcher over the next six years. He was then traded to the New York Mets in the middle of the 2019 season and played the whole of the 2021 season. In that time, he made 44 appearances and posted a 3.21 ERA. He made a blistering start to the 2023 season with the Cubs, earning his second All-Star appearance.

Yankees rotation looks lethal after Marcus Stroman's addition

While Marcus Stroman's rebellious nature and strong personality have been well-recorded by his previous teams, he could achieve great things with the New York Yankees.

Their rotation for the 2024 MLB season has come along nicely and now features Stroman alongside the likes of Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortez, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt. It is also possible that the front office could make some more changes before Opening Day.

