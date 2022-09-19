"He tried to date her, but Lara wasn’t into it” - At the height of his Yankees career, Derek Jeter came close to dating the Miss Universe pageant winner in 2000

MLB legend Derek Jeter had a long list of women he dated before he married Hannah Davis in 2016. The New York Yankees star was also once linked to Indian actress and Miss Universe pageant winner Lara Dutta in 2001.

Jeter and Dutta’s reported relationship is not talked about much, but reports say Jeter tried to establish a romantic connection with Lara following his breakup with popular singer Mariah Carey. A friend of Lara's disclosed that Jeter wanted to date Lara, but she wasn’t interested.

“They were just friends – he tried to date her, but Lara wasn’t into it.”

They were also spotted at an MLB game together once.

MLB star Derek Jeter with Indian actress Lara Dutta.

Lara, the winner of the Miss Universe 2000 pageant, was previously crowned Miss Intercontinental 1997. She is a popular Indian actress who appeared in the British TV series, “Beecham House.” She married tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011 and welcomed her first daughter Saira in 2012.

Jeter has been linked to many women, including Minka Kelly, Scarlett Johansson, Vanessa Minnillo, Mariah Carey and Joy Enriquez, among others.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis’ relationship timeline

Jeter Ceremony

The couple met in 2012 through mutual friends and later were often spotted together publicly. They confirmed their engagement in 2015 and tied the knot in 2016 at the Meadowwood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California.

"Derek Jeter & Hannah Davis -- Super Good Looking Wedding Photos (GALLERY)" – TMZ

In February 2017, Jeter and Hannah announced that they were expecting a baby girl. They welcomed Bella in August 2017. In 2019, they welcomed their second daughter Grey.

"The real creative genius behind my account #girldad" – Derek Jeter

In 2021, Hannah and her daughters attended Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction.

Jeter gave a speech in Cooperstown. During his speech, he gave special shout-outs to the women in his life. In 2021, the couple welcomed their third daughter, River Rose.

This year, the duo took their daughters to Yankee Stadium for the first time.

"The girls are looking forward to their first time at Yankee Stadium tonight." – Jeter

Jeter was honored at Yankee Stadium.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Jeter

Jeter made his MLB debut in 1995 with the New York Yankees. Among the honors Jeter has received are his selection for 14 All-Star games, five Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards. Recently, he has announced his resignation as the Miami Marlins CEO.

