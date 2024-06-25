"He is trying to get back...in an amicable way" - Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba dismisses idea of ex-Dodger suing MLB for possible return to majors

Amidst rumors of Trevor Bauer's potentialreturn to the MLB, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher's agent Racher Luba has said that while he is indeed searching for a way back, he is not looking to sue the league. This comes after analyst Bill James said that if the league does not take steps to bring Bauer back, they may be liable to a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

However, both Bauer and Luba have said that while he is looking for a way back into the majors, he is also looking for a smooth transition:

"...We would prefer to not continue down the road of constant adversarial processes and put that all behind us. So Trevor is currently trying to get himself back where he belongs in an amicable way," Luba said.

Trevor Bauer started his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 but was traded to the Cleveland Indians the following year, where he spent the next seven years. He then joined the Cincinnati Reds, where he won the Cy Young Award before going on to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he was banned by the MLB in 2021 due to allegations of sexual assault and was subsequently released by the Dodgers.

Bauer then played in Japan's NPB in 2023 before joining the Diablos Rojos de Mexico in the Mexican League this year, where he has been one of the stand out players with a 2.37 ERA. Having served his 184 days of suspension, he is now looking for a way back to the MLB. As a result there have been varied rumors surrounding his imminent return to the majors.

Trevor Bauer sets new strikeout record in Mexican League

While he is still on the look out for a MLB contract this year, Trevor Bauer is busy setting pitching records outside the country. Ever since joining the Diablos Rojos del Mexico this year, he has taken the Mexican League by storm.

On Friday, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher threw 19 strikeouts in a win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca, setting a new league record for most strikeouts in a game.

After setting the league's strikeout record, Bauer said that he now wants to win the Triple Crown, set the team record for a season ERA and win the LMB championship.

