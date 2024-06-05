"He has been unreal all year": Giancarlo Stanton acknowledges Luis Gil after scripting history to extend Yankees streak

Luis Gil and the New York Yankees continued their winning streak with a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. The Yankees ace scripted history at the Yankee Stadium in his 12th start of the season.

The Bronx Bombers won their sixth consecutive game, going against expectations after an injury sidelined reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole before the start of the season.

Luis Gil has not only shouldered the pitching responsibly in Cole's absence but has dominated hitters like no Yankees pitcher has ever done before. Gil went six scoreless innings against the Twins, allowing just one hit and striking out six.

This marked the seventh consecutive start where Gil went six innings or more without conceding more than a run, setting a new record in the Yankees' storied history. Star Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton acknowledged the rookie's dominance.

“Gil has been unreal all year. He had another [good] one today,” Stanton said. (Via MLB.com)

Stanton launched a two-run homer off Caleb Thielbar in the eighth inning to stifle a late comeback from the Twins.

Luis Gil receives plaudits from Twins manager Rocco Baldelli

Such has been Luis Gil's dominance from the mound that even opposition managers are bowing down to the Yankees starter's brilliance.

“It’s hard not to initially look at the size of him on the mound,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said (Via MLB.com). “He’s got a very good arm. He’s got good stuff. You see a lot of good stuff in the game. He’s better than most."

Gil, who missed major chunks of the last two seasons due to Tommy John Surgery, is one of the early favorites for the AL Rookie of the Year title. He was named the AL Pitcher of the Month and Rookie of the Month for May after lowering his ERA to 1.82, the best in the American League.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also recognized Gil's indomitable presence on the mound, which has helped the Yankees' 43-19 record.

“It’s hard to get a hit off of him,” Boone said (via NY Post). “His stuff really plays.”

The Yankees rookie has allowed three or fewer hits in 10 of his 12 starts this season and bagged his eighth win. With Gerrit Cole nearing a return from injury, the team's rotation is only going to get stronger in the coming days, an ominous sign for the rest of the division.

