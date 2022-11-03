Derek Jeter once spilled champagne on the Steinbrenners after the New York Yankees won the American League Championship Series in 2009.

The New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 13 years ago to take home the American League Championship Series and head to the World Series. While everyone in the Yankees clubhouse was in a celebratory mood, Derek Jeter pulled off the symbolic tradition of pouring champagne on the Steinbreinners.

Commenting on the incident, Hal Steinbrenner, the chairman and managing general partner of Yankee Global Enterprises, said:

"He used to do that to my father [George Steinbrener] all the time. I guess it's my turn."

"Yankees 2009 World Series victory celebration over Phillies. The Captain, Derek Jeter, pouring champagne on Yankee owners, Hal and Jennifer Steinbrenner."

Jeter not only poured champagne on Hal but also on his sister, Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal. Derek splashed some on Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal first, then on Hal's head.

Iconic moment when Derek Jeter sprayed champagne on the late George Steinbrenner in 2000

Another time when Derek Jeter channeled his party animal was when the Yankees clocked in with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets. It came in Game 5 of the World Series 2000 at Shea Stadium.

To mark the occasion, Derek poured champagne over the head of team owner George Steinbrenner in the locker room, sealing the moment in MLB history.

When George passed away at 80 years old 10 years later, Derek opened up in a New York Post interview and called him a father figure.

Derek said:

"I think he was a father figure to everyone in our organization in the past or present because he really took care of his players. You know, whether it was a player that’s on the team now or someone that played for a week 30 years ago, he really went out of his way to take care of his players.”

"It's tough - he was like a father figure, he was a friend of mine, he will be deeply missed" - Derek Jeter on the passing of George Steinbrenner

“The NY Post 10 years ago today. It’s tough - he was like a father figure, he was a friend of mine, he will be deeply missed” - Derek Jeter on the passing of George Steinbrenner."

In 2016, Jeter also mentioned the need for the late George Steinbrenner's name in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

