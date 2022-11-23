Toronto Blue Jays’ star Alek Manoah recently dubbed New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole as the worst cheater in MLB history, accusing him of ball doctoring.

Alek appeared on episode 2 of Sportsnet's podcast 'How Hungry Are You?' by NBA star Serge Ibaka.

When Serge questioned Alek, asking:

"Who is the worst cheater in baseball history?"

Manoah responded by saying:

"Gerrit Cole."

When Serge asked the Blue Jays' pitcher about the reason behind taking his name, Alek added mentioned:

"He used a lot of sticky stuff to make his pitches better, and he kinda got called out on it."

"Who is the worst cheater in baseball history?"Alek Manoah gives his answer

"Alek Manoah gives his answer." - B/R Walk-Off

During the 2021 MLB season, Cole hit headlines after suspended Los Angeles Angels clubhouse manager, Bubba Harkins mentioned his name in a defamation lawsuit asking him to supply foreign substances for doctoring baseballs.

However, Gerrit refused to discuss the matter further once the news surfaced in March 2021.

Three months later, Gerrit Cole was asked explicitly if he utilizes illegal foreign substances for ball doctoring, and here's what he said:

"Have you ever used Spider Tack while pitching?"Gerrit Cole: "Um, I don't ........... I don't know-I-I don't know, if, uh .......... I don't know quite-I don't quite know how to answer that, to be honest."

"Gerrit: "Um, I don't ........... I don't know-I-I don't know, if, uh .......... I don't know quite-I don't quite know how to answer that, to be honest." - CBS Sports

Besides, accusing Cole of ball doctoring, Alek and the Yankees ace also share a rough equation.

Alek Manoah and Gerrit Cole have a tumultuous history

Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One

Alek Manoah and Gerrit Cole had a fight in August 2022 during a Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB game. Apparently, Alek misplaced a fastball and hit Yankees' Aaron Judge in the elbow in the fifth inning.

Aaron Judge had words for Alek Manoah and Gerrit Cole was quick to come out of the dugout

"Aaron Judge had words for Alek Manoah and Gerrit Cole was quick to come out of the dugout." - Talkin' Yanks

As a result, tensions persisted, and Cole shouted at Manoah. Initially, it appeared that a full-fledged brawl would erupt. However, things were resolved quickly and the game continued.

The Yankees went on to win the game against the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2.

Later, when Manoah was asked about the incident after the game, he referred to Gerrit and stated:

"If Gerrit wants to do something, he can walk past the Audi sign next time."

Alek referred to the Audi commercial in front of the NY Yankees' dugout.

Tim and Friends @timandfriends "If Gerrit wants to do something, he can walk past the Audi sign next time." - Alek Manoah on Gerrit Cole's reaction to Aaron Judge being hit by a pitch. "If Gerrit wants to do something, he can walk past the Audi sign next time." - Alek Manoah on Gerrit Cole's reaction to Aaron Judge being hit by a pitch. https://t.co/Mn0TKYo8No

It will be interesting to see the next time Alek and Gerrit square off on the field. MLB fans will undoubtedly tune in.

