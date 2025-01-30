"He wants to stay" - Teoscar Hernandez claims Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is open to an extension with Blue Jays

The future of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the Toronto Blue Jays is a story that is only going to heat up as the new season approaches. The superstar first baseman is entering the final year of his contract and is slated to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2025 campaign. Although there have been discussions surrounding a possible extension, the two sides have yet to agree on a deal.

There has been mutual interest from both sides about a long-term deal. The clock is ticking for the Blue Jays to up their offer if they want to get it done ahead of the new season. Guerrero has reportedly given the club until the beginning of Spring Training to agree on a deal or he will hold out until he hits free agency.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vladdy's looming free agency has been a topic of conversation for months now. It is something that even the All-Star's friend and former teammate Teoscar Hernandez spoke about on Thursday's episode of "Foul Territory." Hernandez pointed out that Guerrero has been healthy throughout his career despite and believes there could be some frustration about the lack of a deal.

"He plays every day," Hernandez said. "The last three years, I think he is playing more than 150 games and he's been healthy. I don't know why there hasn't been an extension. Sometimes, as a player, when you don't see the organization try to keep you, you get a little angry. I don't think the Blue Jays want that to happen to Vladdy."

Earlier this offseason, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reportedly turned down a $340 million extension offer from the Toronto Blue Jays. If the club is going to get a deal done, they will have to pay up, especially in the wake of Juan Soto signing a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets. While Vladdy won't likely reach that number, he will be seeking his own lucrative deal.

"Hopefully, they can make it work because he wants to stay," Hernandez added. "He wants to stay as a Blue Jay, just being there the whole career, but at the end of the day, it's a business and you need to do what's best for you and your family."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is projected to clear $400 million in free agency

If the Toronto Blue Jays are hoping to bring their superstar slugger back into the fold, they will need to increase the $340 million offer they reportedly offered him earlier this offseason. According to Spotrac, Vladdy's estimated market value is 12 years, $427,102,308.

Expand Tweet

Given the uncertainty of unrestricted free agency and the number of teams linked to the superstar, such as the New York Mets, if the Blue Jays were interested in keeping him around, it would be in their best interest to agree to an extension sooner rather than later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback