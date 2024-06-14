"He is well beyond where I personally expected" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provides latest update on Clayton Kershaw's rehab progress 

Ahead of their game against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update on Clayton Kershaw's progress back to fitness. The veteran ace has been out of MLB action this year after undergoing a shoulder injury in November last year, but has been working hard to get back into the roster.

After seeing Kershaw throw three innings in a simulated game which kept him on track for his first rehab assignment, Roberts said that the pitcher has exceeded his expectations:

"He is unique in his body, his mentality, his mindset, the work ethic... He is well beyond where I personally expected," Roberts said.

Having been selected by the Dodgers as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2006 MLB draft, Clayton Kershaw has spent almost two decades with the organization. Making his major league debut in 2008, the lefty soon established himself as one of the best pitchers in the country, winning his first Cy Young award in 2011. Since then, he has gone on to win two more Cy Youngs, while also picking up an NL MVP award along the way.

Unfortunately for Kershaw, he has faced numerous injuries since the 2018 season, which has limited the pitcher's number of appearances ever since. Nonetheless, he put up decent numbers last year before undergoing surgery due to a shoulder problem.

Kershaw signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dodgers for the 2025 season and is working his way back to the starting rotation. Kershaw is now on course for his first rehab assignment for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes next week. The former MVP is expected to make four to five rehab appearances before his return to the LA rotation, which is expected to be in August.

Clayton Kershaw opens up about his injury progress ahead of 1st rehab assignment

While manager Dave Roberts was cautiously optimistic about Clayton Kershaw's progress, the veteran shared a similar mindset with his manager. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Kershaw said:

“I’m right where I think I should be. I mean, I think we’ve always had a good plan... No setbacks so far."

Kershaw was quick to point out that he had never undergone surgery earlier in his career and hence, did not know what to expect. Luckily for him and the club, everything has gone smoothly so far, and the Dallas native has managed to stay on track for a return to MLB action soon.

